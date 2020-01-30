Beyhadh 2: Maya's new plan to bring Rudra back in her life

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Beyhadh 2 is getting interesting every passing day. Maya's plan has been working out well till now and she has done everything to take her revenge from Mrityunjay Roy.

After Rishi, his next target is Rudra through which she is set to enter the Roy mansion. The viewers will see Maya getting married to Rudra and this is how she will enter Mrityunjay's life and take her revenge.

However, with Rudra Roy getting married to his best friend Ananya, Maya is shattered. She sees her plan failing and is completely broken.

Maya reveals about her feelings for Rudra to her mother. However, she is helpless. Looking at Maya's condition, her friend Rajiv informs this to Rudra.

He comes over at Maya's place and gets to know that Maya has left.

However, all this was Maya's plan to trap Rudra so that he can call off his wedding with Ananya and get married to her.

Maya heads to Rishikesh and is waiting for Rudra to come.

It will be interesting to see if Rudra will go behind Maya and get her back or not.

Will Maya easily get what she wants? Will Rudra go to find Maya? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.