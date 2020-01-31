Beyhadh 2: Maya's plan becomes successful; Rudra leaves Ananya

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is getting interesting day by day with Maya drawing closer to taking her revenge with Mrityunjay Roy. While she has given a big shock to MJ by taking his son Rishi's life, Maya's next target is Rudra.

Maya has trapped Rudra who has now fallen in love with her and through him, she will make a smashing entry in MJ's life again.

We all know how Rudra was set to marry his best friend Ananya and his wedding celebrations had also started. However, Maya couldn't see this happening and she yet again made a plan to stop Rudra from marrying Ananya.

Her plan became successful and Rudra broke his wedding with Ananya for Maya. Maya goes far away from her home in Rishikesh. Knowing about this, Rudra also goes behind her.

The duo has united and Maya's plan has become successful.

And now, Maya is all set to make an entry in the Roy mansion. MJ is going to get the biggest shock of his life seeing Rudra married to Maya.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Beyhadh 2? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.