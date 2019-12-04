Beyhadh 2 : MJ tries to invest in Rudra's business but he gets furious

MUMBAI: Tonight's episode begins with Maya sitting in the balcony and writing about the two brothers who are her target. She receives a call from someone who tells her that Rishi is looking for her.

Rishi's older brother, Rudra, asks him about it but he refuses to tell him about it. Rudra's friend Ananya informs him that the PR agency doesn't exist but Maya does. Rudra does not wish to sign Maya but Ananya states that they should. MJ gifts Ananya the first edition copy of David Copperfield and tells her that she is now family.

Rudra notices it but Rishi comes over to announce that he has to go. But Rudra stops him from going to meet Maya. Ananya and MJ discuss the article published by Maya.

Rudra's mother stops him from saying things but he walks out. Ananya follows Rudra outside and tries to explain to him how MJ is only trying to help them. But Rudra does not wish to take help from MJ and tells her to keep out of it.

The door is open and Maya is standing upstairs, looking at him. As he looks around in the house, Maya follows him like a shadow. He reaches a room and switches on the light to see a picture of Maya with someone whose face has been scratched out.

As soon as he turns, Maya is standing behind him with a revolver. He tries to calm her but Maya pretends to be scared and asks him to leave. She says that she lives alone and requests him to leave the house.

Rudra is drinking at a bar when he learns that Maya has paid for his drinks. He walks up to her and tells her that he is ready to strike up a deal with her.

But she refuses to take it up and taunts him for not having a home to cry. Maya tells Rudra to increase his status or stop dreaming. This angers him and he breaks the glass table with his fist. Maya turns and walks to him, notices his wound and pours alcohol on it.