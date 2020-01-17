Beyhadh 2: OMG! Rudra breaks down in Maya's arms

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular daily soap, Beyhadh 2, is up for high voltage drama and twists.

Maya is all set to play her next game that is on Rudra. Rishi's game is over and Rudra is next on the way.

Ananya is trying to console Rudra after Rishi's death but Rudra is all broken.

Rudra asks Ananya to leave him alone while Ananya tells Rudra that she is his would-be fiancée and she was right over him.

Rudra thus bursts at Ananya and confesses that he has no love for her and had just proposed her to hurt someone.

Ananya is shocked and here Maya will mark her entry, Maya confesses her love for Rudra.

Rudra breaks down in Maya's arms and thus new dhamaka begins.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.