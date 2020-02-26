Beyhadh 2’s hero, heroin and villain in a single frame; check Jennifer, Ashish and Shivin’s photo

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is presently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping narrative has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

It stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang in lead roles. The trio might be rivalries on screen but they share a great equation off screen.

Beyhadh revolves around the story of love and hatred. Jennifer plays the role of Maya Jaisingh aka Manvi Singh, Shivin Narang plays the role of Rudra Roy while Ashish Chaudhary is seen as Mrityunjay "MJ" Roy, who is Rudra’s father.

Ashish and Jennifer’s characters are enemies on the show. Mrityunjay is the evil man of the story and Maya seeks revenge on him. Shivin is Maya Jaisingh’s love struck boy. The trio must be enemies on screen, but share a great bond off screen. Thanks to social media, we get to see their lovely pictures.