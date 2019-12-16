Beyhadh 2’s Jennifer Winget’s PARTY time with FRIENDS; check pictures

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Jennifer Winget has captivated audience by working in soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to name a few. Currently, she is making headlines for her latest show, Beyhadh 2.



Apart from the show, she is making headlines for her get together with her friends. Jennifer partied the weekend away with her close friends including Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda, Kavita Ghai and others. The diva, who recently returned to TV with her popular show’s sequel, spent the weekend partying with Harshad and close friends.



Jennifer took to Instagram to share photos from the pre-Christmas celebration. In the photos, Jennifer can be seen sporting different outfits. In the first picture, we get to see the gorgeous star posing with a decked up Christmas tree in a green blingy dress. In another picture, Winget is seen striking a cute and cuddly pose with Kavita Ghai. In one epic photo, Harshad, Jennifer, Kavita and all the friends of the star can be seen coming together in the frame.



The actress captioned the photo as, “Tis the season to be jolly..and boy did we go all out!! Compliments of the season from me and mine to you and yours.. @rubinas @suetox @simmerouquai @poojabsharma missed you guys!.”



Take a look below: