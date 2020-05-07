Beyhadh 2’s Shivin Narang returns home after undergoing a surgery

MUMBAI: According to the latest update, Beyhadh 2’s Shivin Narang has returned home after undergoing a surgery.

For the uninitiated, on Sunday evening, the actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he ended up injuring his left hand. As per an earlier report in SpotboyE, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 actor had to undergo a two-hour-long surgery following which he was in severe pain. A source close to the actor revealed to the portal that the surgery went on for more than two hours. After the surgery, he was insisting to go home as his parents were alone.

Now, Shivin has taken to Instagram to inform his fans that he has returned home. Sharing a couple of pictures from hospital flaunting his plastered hand, he wrote alongside, “All is well For all my frnds, family n loved ones I’m back home Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings, unfortunately, met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario.....”

“I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘#respect #realheroes #grateful” he ended the note with hand-folded emojis.

Take a look.

We wish Shivin a speedy recovery!