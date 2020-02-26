Beyhadh 2’s Shivin Narang turns drummer as he attends his best friend’s wedding

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for playing Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Jai Mittal in Internet Wala Love. He is presently playing the character of Rudra in Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2.

Even though he is busy with his work, he makes sure to take out time for his close ones. Shivin took to his social media handle to share an interesting video from his friend's wedding. In the video, the actor is spotted dancing and trying his hands on the drums. On Instagram, Shivin gave fans a glimpse of his friend's wedding in Delhi through a video. The video features Shivin dancing his heart out and playing drums with full power. He looked handsome as he donned traditional attire.

He captioned his post as, “DIL main DILLI ..#bestfriendwedding @tarunagarwal006.Stylst: @taanyyyaaa #delhiwedding #baraat #dance #dhol #dilli #tarania #shivinnarang.”

Take a look below.