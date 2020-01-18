Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang is learning something really exciting; shares a video

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Beyhadh's second season hit the small screens last year in December. The show had already created a lot of buzz even before it started airing. Fans were eagerly waiting for Jennifer Winget starrer revenge-drama.



From the first look, posters to the promos, everything increased everyone's excitement level and the show managed to fulfil the expectations of the fans.



Beyhadh 2 has been witnessing lots of spine-chilling moments as Maya has already started to plot against her enemies Mrityunjay Roy (Ashish Chowdhry) by trapping Rudra (Shivin Narang) and Rishi (Rajat Verma) in her love. While the show's story is progressing, the audiences are getting more and more curious to know what's going to happen next.



Each and every actor of Beyhadh 2 has taken lots of efforts to get into the skin of their character. Shivin too has left no stone unturned to make his character a memorable one. The actor is even taking up necessary lessons to ace his character.



Shivin recently shared a video where he is learning fencing. While the actor is learning this exciting thing, we can't wait to see him doing this onscreen.



Take a look at the video:



Beyhadh 2 will be witnessing lots of moments which will keep the audiences at the edge of the seat. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.