Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang romanced THIS person instead of Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 has hit the small screen last year in December and since then it has been doing wonders. It is one of the top-rated shows on the small screen. Jennifer AKA Maya came with a bang with her revenge and this time she is all set to cross every limit to seek revenge from her enemy.

After killing Rishi in the show which came as a huge shocker to everyone, Maya has just one thing on her mind and that is to destroy her enemies.

Yesterday, we had informed you how the cast of Beyhadh 2 is shooting in Rishikesh currently and having lots of fun.

In the latest video doing the rounds of the social media, we can see how Shivin Narang is having some fun moments with their director and Jennifer who is behind the frame can't stop laughing. Shivin is funnily romancing his director Prateek and everyone is going LOL.

Take a look at the video:

What do you think about Shivin's funny romance with his director? Tell us in the comments.