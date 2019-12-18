Beyhadh 2 star Ashish Chowdhry has a delightful wish for Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh

MUMBAI: Ashish Chowdhry is currently seen in the second season of Sony TV's hit revenge drama series Beyhadh. The actor is playing the role of Mrityunjay Roy, and fans had declared the show a hit even before it started airing.

Ashish had revealed several looks of his from the show on his social media handle, making viewers drool over him.

After starring in a few films, Ashish chose to star in TV shows and has gained immense popularity.

The actor is well-known for his role in the film Dhamaal, where he shared screen space with Bollywood actors like Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Asrani among others.

It was Ritiesh's 40th birthday yesterday, and Ashish took to his Instagram to wish his co-star on this special day. The actor shared a happy-go-lucky picture with Ritiesh, reminding us of their Dhamaal days. The duo's pout game is on point in this picture, and we are absolutely loving it.

Take a look at Ashish's post.