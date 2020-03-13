Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget REUNITES with Kavita Ghai on Holi

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a popular television actress who has been part of several soaps. She is currently seen in the revenge saga Beyhadh 2.

Even though she has a hectic shooting schedule, she makes sure to celebrate different festivals with her close people. Speaking about the same, Jennifer played Holi with her friends and family. Thanks to social media, Jennifer’s on-screen mother in season 1 of Beyhadh, Kavita Ghai, shared photos on social media where the two are dipped in colour and seen posing for the camera. In the pictures, Jennifer is seen donning a white kurta and brown palazzo pants and looked gorgeous. The caption read, “Angels are sometimes disguised as daughters...” Later, Jennifer left a comment on the photos as she wrote, "I Love You"

Check out their pictures right here: