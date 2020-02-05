Beyhadh 2: Will Rudra support Maya even if it means DESTROYING his FAMILY?

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Jennifer Winget looks absolutely stunning. We can't have enough of her on television!

She has played unique roles in daily soaps, and her stint in Beyhadh as psycho lover Maya made everyone’s jaws drop. Her acting was flawless, and the magic she created on television had even non-TV watchers glued to the show.

Infact, one can say that the lady has got a lot of spunk in her. While the first part showcased her obsession and love the second part adds more layers to her personality. A person who is more real and relatable in terms of her anger, her motive for revenge, her vulnerability and her obsession. She comes across as an extremist.

While there was revenge on her mind, she also has a heart which can love and this was proved when she kissed Rudra.

Recently, the track showcased a sequence wherein Maya attempts to murder Rudra but then, seeing his passion and love for her, Maya’s heart goes out for him and she immediately rushes him to the hospital. Moreover, later, Rudra promises to be with her always and the duo dramatize a sequence which quite reminded us of a scene from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The scene was intense and with this, we wonder how will Rudra keep up to his promise of supporting Maya always even when it means destroying his family!