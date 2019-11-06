News

Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget’s ‘dramatic side’

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Jennifer Winget has captivated audience by working in soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to name a few. The actress, who will be next seen in Beyhadh 2, is quite active on social media. She makes sure to update her fans about her whereabouts. She also treats her fans by sharing her pictures. Her latest picture will give you major fashion goals. 

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a super sizzling photo of herself. In the picture, we can see Jennifer sporting a white and red outfit and gave a dramatic effect with a huge hat. She captioned the picture as, "For Dramatic Effect!"

