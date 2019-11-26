Beyhadh Pyaar se panpi Beyhadh Nafarat ki Kahani; Sony Entertainment Television presents Beyhadh- 2

MUMBAI: When you pursue vengeance blindly, it blurs the line between right and wrong. With this vengeance in her eyes, Maya is all set to return on 2nd December at 9 pm Mon to Fri on Sony Entertainment Television with a brand-new season of Beyhadh2. Produced by LSD productions, this franchise will raise the bar high for dark thriller dramas on Indian Television.

In the current era of social media, when anonymity is a luxury, comes a story of secrets and deceits. Maya, who was adored for her obsessive love in the last season of Beyhadh, will be seen in a mysterious and intriguing avatar. Jennifer Winget plays an elusive thriller author Maya Jaisingh who becomes a sensation when her first novel becomes a bestseller, yet nobody has even seen her face, she has zero social media presence and her identity is guarded. This time it is a story of love gone nuclear, of an innocent turning into a monster, this is the story of Maya who would stop at nothing to avenge herself. And everyone in the path will have to become collateral damage!

Donning all black attires throughout the season, she will be meticulous, unpredictable, calculative. The show will also see Ashish Chowdhry playing the multi-millionaire Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ who is a megalomaniac and believes money can buy everything. He thinks he is invincible and can overpower anyone. Yet, he is god-fearing and loves his two sons Rudra played by Shivin and Rishi played by Rajat Verma. While Rudra is a charmer, who has faced betrayal in love in the past, Rishi is happy-go-lucky guy.



The alluring Maya will seduce both the brothers. While Rudra doesn’t believe in love anymore, he still falls for Maya who plays hard to get and is a challenge he must take up. For Rishi, Maya is an innocent older woman, a damsel in distress, who he falls for. Maya, meanwhile, plans her next move to destroy them both. But, why is she playing the two brothers at the same time? What happened in the past that there is so much hatred in her? Where will she stop? Are they mere pawns in her road to revenge? How does she plan to take her revenge and why?



The show has an ensemble cast that includes renowned names from Indian Television Industry. Melanie Nazrat will be playing Antara, MJ's wife and Roopa Divetia as Nilanjana Roy, MJ's mother in law. Apart from the Roys, cast is inclusive of Nikunj Malik as Deeya, Hassan Zaidi and Gurpreet Bedia as Aamir and Nargis, respectively. Paras Madaan will be seen playing Rajeev and Preeti Mehra as Nandini Jaisingh, Maya's mother. Harsh Chatarth is playing Jogi and Kangan Nangia is playing Ananya