Beyhadh stars Jennifer and Shivin raise the temperature and how!

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is gaining immense popularity. The first part was all about love, and the second season is all about hatred.

Jennifer Winget had raised the temperature among fans while promoting her look one by one on Instagram.

Recently, fans have posted a video wherein Jennifer and Shivin are grooving to the trending song of Badshah, Haye garmi. Jennifer looks mesmerizing in black, while Shivin is charming in white.

Their jodi is loved by fans. In real life, Jennifer is the opposite of her character and seems to be a very bubbly and happy girl. The same with overloaded cuteness is clearly seen in the clips. Well, Shivin is trending with a new look and aggressive nature in the show.

On the work front, Shivin Narang knew for portraying Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Star Plus's Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Jai Purushottam Mittal in Colors TV's Internet Wala Love. Jennifer Winget is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh, and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.

Have a look below.