Beyond Dreams to come up with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3?

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Aug 2019 08:13 PM

Season 2s has become an emerging trend in television.

TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that after the successful launches of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kawach and Sanjivani 2, Sony TV popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi can also come back with its another season.

Produced by Beyond Dreams' Yash and Mamta Patnaik, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 1 and 2 starred Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandez.

The casting for the lead couple of the show has apperently begun and seems like the makers are all set to bring yet another romantic saga with a fresh couple.

Are you excited for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

past seven days