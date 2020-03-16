BFF Goals! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair Rahani have turned inseparable in NO TIME, here’s why!

We came across a series of pictures wherein we see Rubina Dilaik in a very sporty avatar. She is seen wearing blue denim, a crop top, and green boots. Her hair is left open and her hot black shades accentuated her look.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 04:30
BFF Goals! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair Rahani have turned inseparable in NO TIME, here’s why!

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 kickstarted its journey with a bang.

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once again back as the host for this season.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Hilarious! Rajiv Adatia’s heartfelt letter yet again leaves everyone in splits

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Chetna Pande.

Apart from all the action that goes on-screen, the contestants have a gala time right before the go-ahead for performing stunts.

Now, we came across a series of pictures wherein we see Rubina Dilaik in a very sporty avatar. She is seen wearing blue denim, a crop top, and green boots. Her hair is left open and her hot black shades accentuated her look.

In addition to her outfit, it is the caption that caught everyone’s attention. It reads, “Kyunki @jannatzubair29 ne pics click kiye…”

Well, going by this caption we can easily tag them as the new BFFs in the telly town.

Have a look at these pictures!

Also read: BFF GOALS! Imlie and Banni have turned INSEPARABLE in no time; Here's why

Apart from these, there are reels of both as well.

Have a look!

Well, what is your take on this new BFF Jodi?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakakr.com

Rubina Dilaik Jannat Zubair Rahamani Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 KKK12 Colors tv Voot Rohit Shetty Abhinav Shukla Mr Faisu TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week
MUMBAI: Ending the month of July by crowning this popular lad who has managed to woo everyone with his charm.  Shagun...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Romantic! Ram and Priya still care for each other, reminisce on the love they once had
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Anupamaa: Love and War! Anuj arrives to comfort Anupama, confronts everyone for misbehaving with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Udaariyaan: Lovers Reunion! Tejo hugs Fateh, asks him to take her home
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
BFF Goals! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair Rahani have turned inseparable in NO TIME, here’s why!
MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 kickstarted its journey with a bang. Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once...
EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible fame Bhakti Rathod on her views on natural skincare regime: Mother earth and mother nature are the most reliable source to make anything glow, from your heart to your skin
MUMBAI : Bhakti Rathod is a renowned TV actress on small screens who has been a part of the television industry for...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Latest Video