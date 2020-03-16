BFF Goals! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair Rahani have turned inseparable in NO TIME, here’s why!

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 kickstarted its journey with a bang.

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once again back as the host for this season.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Chetna Pande.

Apart from all the action that goes on-screen, the contestants have a gala time right before the go-ahead for performing stunts.

Now, we came across a series of pictures wherein we see Rubina Dilaik in a very sporty avatar. She is seen wearing blue denim, a crop top, and green boots. Her hair is left open and her hot black shades accentuated her look.

In addition to her outfit, it is the caption that caught everyone’s attention. It reads, “Kyunki @jannatzubair29 ne pics click kiye…”

Well, going by this caption we can easily tag them as the new BFFs in the telly town.

Have a look at these pictures!

Apart from these, there are reels of both as well.

Have a look!

Well, what is your take on this new BFF Jodi?

Do let us know your views.

