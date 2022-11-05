Bff Series! Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput met on the sets of Crazy Stupid and have maintained an unbreakable bond ever since.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. There is always this popular question asked by most of the fans, that is- Can a girl and boy be best friends? The answer seems too complicated for many but there are few of them that definitely justify the affirmative side of the answer. Likewise,

Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput are a perfect example for the same. So this Bff series will walk you through their beautiful journey.

Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajputmet on the set of the show, Crazy Stupid Ishq and became good friends.

Ever since, they have been pillars of strength to each other. Fans have seen them spending quality time with each other during fun outings, with friends or being part of important life events like celebrating birthdays or festivals together. Also they are seen supporting and encouraging each other when they bag new projects. Take a look at their amazing moments together.



Harsh supporting Aneri for the bagging the new project

Having a Birthday bash with close friends. Take a look at their celebration



Having a crazy outing together

No doubt they are setting friendship goals for their fans. On the work front, Harsh was last seen in the tv show Ankahee Dastaan as Ansh Rathod while on the other hand, Aneri is currently seen in the tv show Anupamaa playing the character of Mukku aka Malvika.

