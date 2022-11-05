Bff Series! Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput met on the sets of Crazy Stupid and have maintained an unbreakable bond ever since.

Bff Alert! Ek Ladka aur Ek Ladki kabhi Dost nahi ho sakte? Here's Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput proving this patently wrong!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another  update from the telly-world. There is always this popular question asked by most of the fans, that is- Can a girl and boy be best friends? The answer seems too complicated for many but there are few of them that definitely justify the affirmative side of the answer. Likewise, 
Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput are a perfect example for the same. So this Bff series will walk you through their beautiful journey.

Also read I am not against the idea of falling in love, but my focus is work: Harsh Rajput

Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajputmet on the set of the show, Crazy Stupid Ishq and became good friends.

Ever since, they have been pillars of strength to each other. Fans have seen them spending quality time with each other during fun outings, with friends or being part of important life events like celebrating birthdays or festivals together. Also they are seen supporting and encouraging each other when they bag new projects. Take a look at their amazing moments together. 


Harsh supporting Aneri for the bagging the new project

789.jpg

Having a Birthday bash with close friends. Take a look at their celebration


Having a crazy outing together 

 

No doubt they are setting friendship goals for their fans. On the work front, Harsh was last seen in the tv show  Ankahee Dastaan as Ansh Rathod while on the other hand, Aneri is currently seen in the  tv show Anupamaa playing the character of Mukku aka Malvika.

Also read: Interesting! I don't pay heed to what they have to say about my weight on social media: Aneri Vajani on being BODY SHAMED

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar to see more in Bff Series 

Latest Video