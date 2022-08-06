BFF SERIES! From meeting on the sets to becoming friends for a lifetime, Helly shah and Vidhi Pandya are setting major friendships goals, Here's Proof

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. It is said Good Times + Crazy Friends = Great Memories! This is exactly what Helly Shah and Vidhi Pandya abide by! The duo met on one of the sets for a show in which Vidhi Pandya had started her career, which had Helly Shah in the lead role. Vidhi had a cameo role in the show and little did she know that she will make a friend for life. Lets walk through their amazing bond over the years.

Also read Wow! This is how Helly Shah prepped herself for her first appearance at Cannes

Helly and Vidhi are best friends since the beginning. They are pillars of strength for each other, in high and low momemts of their life. Take a look at the amazing birthday celebration.

They are also seen going for exciting trips, exploring different cities together.

Visiting homettowns, The quote on the wall definitely defines them.

The divas can be seen performing the folk dance together and having fun on the streets of Jaisalmer

On the work front, Vidhi Pandya is well known for her portrayal of Imli Rajvanshi in the social drama Udaan, that aired on Colors TV. In 2021, she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. Currently she plays the lead role of Saumya in Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

On the other hand,Helly Shah has added another diamond to her crown by dazzling at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. The diva is all set to make her feature film debut with Kaya Palat. She started her career with Gulaal, a Star Plus show.

Also read WOW! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vidhi Pandya wanted to be a part of Shaheer Sheikh's THIS popular show

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.