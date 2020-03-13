BFFs Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee want to be known as ‘Devoshami’

MUMBAI: Season 13 of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, came to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. The reality show is over, but the contestants are continuously making headlines for different reasons. This piece revolves around BFFs Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, who bonded well in the reality show.

The two had each other’s back even in the show and the same can be witnessed off-screen as well. It seems both the actresses were on a girlie date as the duo posted several pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. While they did so Rashami as well as Devoleena just couldn’t stop gushing over each other, giving friendship goals to their fans and followers. In the pictures, Rashami was seen in casuals donning a white crop top paired with a light blue pair of denim and classy black pair of heels. On the other hand, Devoleena donned a maroon maxi dress with white stripes all over it.

Rashami shared a series of pictures goofing around with several different captions. Such as, “That’s how happy, positive and peaceful my space looks like! Two happy souls,” “#Devoshami reunited. A day well spent with my constant” and lastly “You know you're in best company when your awesome friendship with your buddy instantly lightens up everyone's faces.” Going by her caption, it seems the duo wants to be known as Devoshami.

Check out their pictures here: