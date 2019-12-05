Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! Manmohan and Vibhuti's father–son bond gives everyone a hard time!

MUMBAI: &TV's Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular comedy shows of the small screen and has always come up with interesting plots that take the viewers on a laughter ride. The iconic characters of Angoori Bhabhi, Vhibhuti Mishra, and Manmohan Tiwari have created a separate fan base who enjoy seeing them on the show.

And now, in the latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of &TV, Vibhuti and Manmohan are seen bonding and are shown as father and son. Well, it seems their bonding is giving everyone a hard time.

Take a look at the video.

Not just this, Manmohan Tiwari gets trashed by his mother for being a pervert. The small glimpse of the upcoming episode is full of laughter and we can't wait to see the episode.

Meanwhile, the show's basic plot remains the same in every episode where Manmohan flirts with Vibhuti's wife Anita and Vibhuti does the same with Angoori Bhabhi.

Are you excited about the latest episode of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai? Tell us in the comments.