Bhabhji Ghar Par Hain: Angoori Bhabhi turns a glamorous fairytale princess

MUMBAI: &TV's show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the popular comedy shows of the small screen. The daily has been running successfully for the past many years and has now become a hot favourite among the viewers.

The show gave us an iconic character Angoori bhabhi who is the major highlight. Shubhangi ATre plays the role of Angoori and has impressed us with her talent and beauty.

While we have always seen Shubhangi in beautiful sarees and jewellery donning an Indian look, the actress is all set to stun the viewers with her latest avatar.

Shubhangi shared a few glimpses of her latest look from the show where she has turned a fairytale princess. She is seen in a light-pink off-shoulder gown and looks extremely surreal.

Take a look at the pictures: