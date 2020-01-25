News

Bhabhji Ghar Par Hain: Angoori Bhabhi turns a glamorous fairytale princess

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
25 Jan 2020 03:27 PM
MUMBAI: &TV's show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the popular comedy shows of the small screen. The daily has been running successfully for the past many years and has now become a hot favourite among the viewers. 
 
The show gave us an iconic character Angoori bhabhi who is the major highlight. Shubhangi ATre plays the role of Angoori and has impressed us with her talent and beauty. 
 
While we have always seen Shubhangi in beautiful sarees and jewellery donning an Indian look, the actress is all set to stun the viewers with her latest avatar. 
 
Shubhangi shared a few glimpses of her latest look from the show where she has turned a fairytale princess. She is seen in a light-pink off-shoulder gown and looks extremely surreal. 
 
Take a look at the pictures:
 
Fairytale moment #angooribhabhi #shubhangiatre #actorslife

It seems Angoori bhabhi is up to doing something special in the show and hence donned such a look. 
 
What do you think about the same? Did you like Angoori in her new look? Tell us in the comments. 
past seven days