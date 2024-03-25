Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre reveals her fitness secret; Credits diet plan for her fit body

MUMBAI : The adorable Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Shubhangi Atre, is not at all like the character she plays on TV. Even though Angoori Bhabi exudes beauty, the actress who portrays Shubhangi puts forth extra effort to keep her physique in good shape. She thinks that a person looks wonderful on the outside when they are happy on the inside. In a conversation with the popular news portal, the actress discussed her fitness, her nutrition, and more.

Also read: Interesting: Shubhangi Atre Recalls Playful Banter with Hindi Idioms on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Sets, Encourages Kids to Embrace the Language

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress said, "I believe that being fit isn't just about the body; it's also about having a healthy state of mind. If I'm not mentally well, it's hard to look good on the outside. So, I make sure to eat right at the right times and incorporate yoga and stretching into my routine. When I feel good inside, it reflects on how I look outside. I've learned that focusing on inner peace and happiness matters more than just outward beauty."

As far as her diet is concerned, she is a pure vegetarian and seeks advice from her sister, who is a dietitian. Shubhangi added, "I never overeat; I prefer eating small portions rather than stuffing myself. I've found that intermittent fasting has made a significant difference in my body, so I followed it for a few months. Of course, there are cheat days sometimes."

She said, "My daily routine typically starts with detox water, followed by fruits and nuts for breakfast." She added, "I go for one chapati with green vegetables for lunch. For my protein intake, I include a bowl of lentils or kidney beans. In the summers, I have buttermilk."

Atre is careful to limit unhealthy carbohydrates and calories while increasing her intake of protein and healthy fats. She also eats a light meal and healthy snacks. The gifted actress stated, "In the evening, I snack on fruits and black coffee, and for dinner, I keep it very light."

Shubhangi Atre incorporates yoga into her hectic schedule as well. The actress maintains her body and looks extremely elegant thanks to her consistent attention to discipline and health. Since she appears too young to be a mother of a teenager, she is frequently referred to as her daughter's elder sister.

Atre talked about the same, "These compliments make me feel good and motivated to keep working on myself. I'll definitely keep that in mind and continue improving myself."

She added, "Being an actor is a constant battle. It's not like you look fit or good one day, and that's it. You have to stay fit, look good, and stay energetic every single day. It's a continuous battle, and you have to keep rediscovering yourself. This applies not just to actors but to everyone. It's important to keep exploring and reinventing yourself regularly," she said.

And she has found comfort in yoga, meditation, and music to help her win this battle. Shubhangi stated, "These are like nourishment for my soul. I listen to a lot of music, and my music preferences change depending on my mood. Some days, I listen to Sufi music; other days, I enjoy country music, and sometimes I'm in the mood for romantic songs. It all depends on how I'm feeling. Dancing and traveling are like medicine for me; they're essential for my well-being."

In Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Shubhangi Atre made her television debut. She later starred opposite Karan Patel in Kasturi. She took Shilpa Shinde's position in Chhidiya Ghar in 2013 and again as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain in 2016. As everyone's beloved Angoori Bhabhi, Atre quickly captured the hearts of viewers.

Also read: Must read! Shubhangi Atre has not yet divorced husband Piyush Poore for daughter's sake

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla