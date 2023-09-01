Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Charrul Malik: Unlike daily soaps, in comedy, viewers relate to the characters and performances and looks don’t matter

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She recently came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.

She is absolutely loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience loves her.

The show is one of the top five, with the highest rating currently. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Ayehsa Singh sure has gained a lot of popularity but she has also received a lot of love from the audience. The people love her and keep pouring in with love and even a lot of gifts. The fans have been given the name “Ayeshians”.

It is not just Ayesha but the fans sure are amazing too. They are so genuine and surely have a knack for doing selfless deeds.

They recently distributed some child kits to a few children in need in the name of Ayesha. They have done this before too and are surely the best fans and people out there.  They keep doing such deeds in Ayesha’s name and she completely supports them too.

Check out the latest glimpse here:

Talking about the show, it has now reached the top second position and has managed to be at it with their gripping storylines. People are loving the track and hooked to the show.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 16:40

