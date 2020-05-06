Bhabiji fame Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti reveals whether he is similar to his character in real life

MUMBAI: Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, shares what prompted him to switch back to TV from Bollywood. The actor has starred in many films previously like Bharat, Karan Arjun, and Mrityudaata.

He told a media portal, 'After Hum Log, I started doing films. For 12-15 years I didn’t do TV. I was only doing films. Then I realised there is respectability in TV and also good roles. Money flow is also consistent. In films, I wasn’t getting good roles. And nothing was outstanding. After doing around 6-7 films as a hero, it didn’t work out for me. So I took up TV. That time, my main aim was to survive and in TV finance was secured.'

He also spoke about how everyone is lively on the sets of Bhabiji and though he is one of senior actors in the group, he doesn’t let the generation gap come between them. Aasif has been a part of many comedy shows and shared he has gotten comfortable doing sitcoms. But he also revealed, he is quite serious in real life and cannot have mannerisms like Vibhuti since he has two grown up children.

Credits: TOI