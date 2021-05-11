Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Rohitashv Gour talks about Saumya Tandon’s exit from the show

MUMBAI: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been entertaining the audience with its interesting episodes. The show enjoys a huge fan following. The show is in the run for over six years now. Right from the social media stickers to dedicated fan pages of characters, online stuff speaks a lot about the show’s penetration amongst the masses. Recently, its lead actor, Rohitashv Gour, spilled beans on many things related to the show including Saumya Tandon’s exit.

For the uninitiated, Rohitashv Gour plays Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. He shares brilliant on-screen chemistry with all the actors, especially Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre. During a chat, he spoke about how Aasif and his relation traces back to much before the show happened.

Talking about Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitashv Gour said, “Aasif and my association goes long way back. We have worked together in the show Hum Aapke Hain In Laws and have done several pilot shows also together. So, we have been working with each other from the start of our careers. But Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the longest associations we’ve had together and we share a great friendly equation and he’s like an elder brother to me.”

Rohitashv Gour didn’t forget to mention that he misses Saumya Tandon as Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. “Of course, I miss her because we have had interesting scenes and worked together for so many years. She has done outstanding work since the past five years and forgetting her is difficult. I will always miss Saumya ji. I go silent when I hear Saumya Tandon’s name,” he shared. Saumya Tandon quit the show last year. She was replaced by Nehha Pendse.

