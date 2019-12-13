Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Manmohan Tiwari reveals his feelings for Anita Bhabhi in this lovely post

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour is currently playing the role of Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and has become one of the iconic characters of the small screen. He is a terrific actor, and with such a strong screen presence, he is a pure delight for the viewers.

The actor is very active on Instagram and enjoys a decent fan-following. Rohitashv is a complete family man and we have seen the actor sharing several pictures with his family from various occasions. Not just that, the actor also keeps sharing pictures with his co-stars from the sets of the show.

While we all know the basic plot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain where two neighbours flirt with each other's wives. It seems Rohitashv has taken his onscreen character a little seriously and is seen flirting with Anita Bhabhi on social media.

Rohitashv shared a picture with Anita on his Instagram account with a romantic caption which is quite interesting.

Take a look at the post.

Rohitashv plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari opposite Subhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi.

We wonder what will Anita say on this and what will be Vibhuti's reaction. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

On the work front, apart from starring in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Rohitashv has done a number of popular TV shows like Lapatagunj, Jasuben Jayantilal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Jai Hanuman, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. The actor has also played memorable roles in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, PK, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and A Wednesday among others.