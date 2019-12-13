News

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Manmohan Tiwari reveals his feelings for Anita Bhabhi in this lovely post

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 07:34 PM

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour is currently playing the role of Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and has become one of the iconic characters of the small screen. He is a terrific actor, and with such a strong screen presence, he is a pure delight for the viewers.  

The actor is very active on Instagram and enjoys a decent fan-following. Rohitashv is a complete family man and we have seen the actor sharing several pictures with his family from various occasions. Not just that, the actor also keeps sharing pictures with his co-stars from the sets of the show. 

While we all know the basic plot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain where two neighbours flirt with each other's wives. It seems Rohitashv has taken his onscreen character a little seriously and is seen flirting with Anita Bhabhi on social media.

Rohitashv shared a picture with Anita on his Instagram account with a romantic caption which is quite interesting. 

Take a look at the post.

Rohitashv plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari opposite Subhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi. 

We wonder what will Anita say on this and what will be Vibhuti's reaction. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

On the work front, apart from starring in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Rohitashv has done a number of popular TV shows like Lapatagunj, Jasuben Jayantilal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Jai Hanuman, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. The actor has also played memorable roles in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, PK, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and A Wednesday among others. 

Tags > Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Manmohan Tiwari, Anita Bhabhi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kriti Kharbanda and Aparshakti Khurrana attend...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days