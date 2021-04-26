Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre shares how difficult it was for her to deal with Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre is one of the most popular actresses. She is popular for playing the role of Angoori Bhabi on TV's popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

The actress had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5. Shubhangi went under self-isolation and took good care of herself which helped her to recover from the virus

And now, she has tested negative. Talking to SpotboyE, Shubhangi shared how difficult it was for her to deal with the virus and at the same time, she also gave some important suggestions to the readers. When asked how tough this phase was, she said to the portal, “In the beginning, it was normally like the days you are facing cough and cold. But later on it starts taking away your energy and leaves you restless. Even you feel so irritated that you want to shout and cry like something is really wrong and you feel there will be no tomorrow. Breathing issues start and you don't feel like eating. Thinking about it gives you a sense of vomiting. I feel blessed to get recovered. It was a really bad time. But one needs to be very positive and be happy in this phase.”

ALSO READ: Shubhangi Atre turns selfie queen in Covid isolation

The actress added, “I would say please don't take it for granted. It is the worst disease ever. The extreme surge in Covid cases across India has alarmed us all. We are back on our toes yet again to fight this appalling situation created by COVID-19 in its second phase which is quite riskier too. While the Government and administration are leaving no stones unturned to control the caseloads, people should make sure not to step out of houses without an emergency. Some states, including Maharashtra, Delhi have also imposed lockdown for the time being. In such a scenario, we have to be extra cautious about our health and nutrition too.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shubhangi Atre: I was told married women are not heroine material

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE