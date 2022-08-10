Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra: A successful career is always a result of patience, perseverance and diligence!

MUMBAI :After a year and a half, Mohit Malhotra is back on TV. Last seen in the fifth season of Naagin, which starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal, Mohit will soon be seen in Bhagya Lakshmi. The show features Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti as the lead couple.

Mohit is playing Vikrant, a business tycoon, in the family drama. His introduction will lead to major twists in the storyline. He is very similar to Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and is seen as a prospective husband for her.

"I am really happy to be back on television after a long time, that too with a show like 'Bhagya Lakshmi'. My character Vikrant is an ideal man for Lakshmi, who promises to keep her happy and will be seen impressing every family member with his affable demeanour. I have recently started shooting with the cast of the show, but it feels like I have known them forever," Mohit said.

The actor also shared how he has been welcomed by the cast of the show, saying: "Everyone on the sets is very warm and welcoming, despite me being a recent addition to the show. My character is going to bring in a lot of dramatic turns of events in the show and will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The show has been doing great since day one, and I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to my character. I just hope they love Vikrant as much as they love the show,"

The actor further says that "Not luck, but hard work lends longevity to an actor’s career. He also added that sometimes the wait for the right project may seem longer than usual but hard work always pays off. According to him, a successful career is always a result of patience, perseverance, diligence, and making the most of the right opportunity, Mohit concluded.