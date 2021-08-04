'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare: People like Lakshmi exist in reality

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare, lead actress of the upcoming daily soap 'Bhagya Lakshmi', says her screen character Lakshmi personifies selflessness and such people exist in the world even today!

"I play a girl called Lakshmi. The best word to describe this character is selflessness. Whenever she sees anybody in a problem, she does not think about herself and will jump in to help them. She is a softspoken person and can do anything for her family," Aishwarya told IANS.

"Everybody helps their own family but people like Lakshmi still exist in reality who help those who are not even related to her in any way. This show will inspire people to help others selflessly," she added.

Quizzed what similarities or differences Aishwarya shares with her screen character Lakshmi, the actress replied: "I have two younger sisters just like Lakshmi. I am equally caring about them just like her. Also I am softspoken like her and respect elders. And I believe in destiny just like Lakshmi. My dad has taught this to me since childhood."

Being very similar to the character she is playing, a lot of effort did not have to be put for stepping into the role, the actress admits. However, Aishwarya had to learn one thing.

"It was easier to step into Lakshmi due to the similarities we share. However, I had to learn the Punjabi accent because she comes from a Punjabi family. I am from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh so the Punjabi accent was new for me," the actress informed.

Playing the protagonist, does it come with an added pressure?

"I'm extremely excited and getting goosebumps and butterflies in my stomach. There is little pressure regarding the work but my happiness has subdued that. I am very motivated right now and just want to give my best," Aishwarya expressed.

"We've been shooting for almost two months. My co-stars are great and we have developed a very good rapport. We enjoy a lot on the set and eat our food together. Therefore, even if sometimes there is work pressure we never feel it," the actress added.

Also starring Rohit Suchanti in the lead, "Bhagya Lakshmi" is slated to air on Zee TV from August 3.

SOURCE : IANS