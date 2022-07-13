Bhagya Lakshmi: AWW! Rishi and Lakshmi soon to get cosy with each other?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

As reported earlier, in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that after so much chaos, now Rishi and Lakshmi would be engaging in a romantic relationship. They will be seen spending time with each other. Finally, it seems like Rishi and Lakshmi would be having quality time with each other.

Now in the upcoming episode of the show, we will witness a cosy moment between Rishi and Lakshmi. We will see that they will have an eye talk with each other and have absolute hot steamy scenes with each other. There will be a kind of recreation of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan's film - 3 Idiots, wherein they were very close to each other.

How much excited are you about these steamy scenes?

And what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

