Bhagya Lakshmi: Find out why Lakshmi stops her wedding with Vikrant!

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare a.k.a. our very own Rishi and Lakshmi have become household names and command a massive following. However, it is the dramatic twists in the tale that have kept the audience hooked to their TV screens over the years. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi finally finds Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) wedding pictures and asks Malishka (Maera Misshra) to stop the wedding. However, Malishka informs Vikrant about Rishi finding the proof against him, which leads to him sending goons to harm and stall Rishi.

Amidst the ongoing drama, Lakshmi has left everyone in shock by saying that she won't get married to Vikrant until Rishi reaches home. While Lakshmi is waiting for Rishi to attend her wedding, Vikrant on the other hand is trying his level best to ensure that Rishi doesn’t reach the wedding venue.

It will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Rishi will save himself from the goons and stop the wedding? Or will Vikrant succeed in his evil plans and marry Lakshmi after all?

