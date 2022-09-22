Bhagya Lakshmi: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! You can’t miss the amazing chemistry of Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Recently, Rohit Suchanti took to his Instagram to share some of the cutest clicks of him and Aishwarya Khare. He wrote the caption, “Tu hiii Mera Bhagya hai Tu hi Meri lakshmi”

Check out the post here:







The fans are going crazy and pouring in so much love for them. The two are an absolutely loved duo and they seem to share a great rapport as we keep seeing them share pictures and videos together.

The track is loved by the audience and they can’t wait to see what happens next.

