Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Aishwarya aka Laxmi gives a mini panic attack to this co-star, Here's why

Neelam is miffed with and so is Malishka; Rishi does not remember any of Lakshmi's good efforts so he denies the fact and so does Malishka, but Ayush throws the light and reveals the good side of Lakshmi.
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

As we have mostly seen, Rohit is the funny guy on the sets of Bhagya Laxmi. However, this time Laxmi aka Aishwarya took up the charge to scare her co-star. Rohit gets a mini panic attack by the prank and his reaction will definitely take you on a laughter ride. Take a look at their hilarious video below 

Check out the video   

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Neelam is miffed with Lakshmi and so is Malishka as usual and the media houses in Mumbai are too praising Lakshmi, but Rishi does not remember any of Lakshmi’s good efforts so he denies the fact and so does Malishka, but Ayush throws the light and reveals the good side of Lakshmi.

Meanwhile, Neelam is miffed with Lakshmi and later on, Rishi quarrels with Lakshmi. 

