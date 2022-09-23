Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Is Aishwarya Khare hurt?

MUMBAI : Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Recently, Aishwarya Khare reposted a video of Munira, Aman and herself coming back on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi. They call it their home and are super happy to be there.

We can also see Aman asking Aishwarya if she is hurt and she say syes. The video cuts after that but we can hear Aman asking her to show where she got hurt.

Check out the video here:

The plot is taking interesting turns and the audience loves the track.

