Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Did Maera Mishra get engaged?

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been gaining a lot of love from the audience. A recent video shows Maera Mishra engaged. Read on to know more.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 16:45
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Recently, Maera Mishra took to Instagram and shared about her special connection with co-star Smita Bansal.

The two could be seen wearing rings and the caption said “officially engaged”. In the other video, we can see Smita talking about having a special bond with Maera.

Check out the videos here:

The show is taking interesting turns. Malishka is feeling insecure about losing Rishi to Lakshmi.

Rishi even confesses that maybe he loves Lakshmi but is confused and this only fuels more fear in Malishka’s heart. However, she decides to not give up.

Meanwhile, Balwinder sees Lakshmi getting closer to Rishi and he refuses to accept it. He decides to get her back in his life at any cost as he cannot lose her. So, Balwinder is now obsessed with Lakshmi and wants to marry her.

ALSO READ:  Bhagyalakshmi: OMG! Lakshmi risks her life to save Neelam

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Bhagya Lakshmi Zee TV Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Munira Kudrati Smita Bansal Aman Gandhi TellyChakkar
