MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi’s actor Rohit Suchanti took to his social media to express how Shabir Ahluwalia is an inspiration in the industry

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its audience entertained through its interesting storyline revolving around life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. The show has already impressed the audience courtesy of its intriguing storyline and relatable characters. The high-octane drama occurring around Rishi choosing between his love interest- Malishka (Maera Misshra) and his wife Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) has kept the audience intrigued to know more. While the show continues to entertain viewers, the actors too have been working extremely hard to live up to the responsibilities of their characters, especially Rohit Suchanti. The latter has always believed in putting his best foot forward when it comes to essaying varied characters and his inspiration for this is not someone too far from the television industry.

Inspired by his current and his previous roles, Rohit has been a fan of Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabir Ahluwalia for quite some time now and seeks inspiration from him. In fact, they even shot together for Lakshmi and Rishi’s wedding scene in the show sometime back.

Talking about Shabir Ahluwalia, Rohit took to his social media and shared “So much to learn from him, when I worked with him for the first time I was just blown away by his positivity and the way he treated people. No wonder the whole crew and the people who have worked with you just love you so much. It feels great to be standing that stage next to you and talking to you.”

While Rohit’s future certainly looks bright as he strives to ace his character, Rishi’s future seems ambiguous because of two women in his life. What will happen when Lakshmi finds out about Mallishka, are there more miseries written in Lakshmi’s Bhagya, or will she find a way out?

