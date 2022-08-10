Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare has a special connection to this Dharampatni star, calls her wifey

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the lead in the show, was also seen in shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', and ‘Naagin 5'. Khare made her acting debut in 2014 through director Lal Vijay Shahdev’s drama series Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda on DD National.
Bhagyalakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare has a special connection to this Dharampatni star! Calls her wifey!

MUMBAI :The Zee TV show "Bhagya Lakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.


Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya Khare has a special connection to this Dharampatni star, calls her wifey

 

Des: Aishwarya Khare, who plays the lead in the show, was also seen in shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', and ‘Naagin 5'. Khare made her acting debut in 2014 through director Lal Vijay Shahdev’s drama series Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda on DD National.

 

 

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagya Lakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

 

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the lead in the show, was also seen in shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', and ‘Naagin 5'. Khare made her acting debut in 2014 through director Lal Vijay Shahdev’s drama series Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda on DD National.

Aishwarya is very active on social media, often treating her fans and followers to the behind the scenes of her shoot life, fun banter with her co-stars, as well as stunning pictures of herself.

Actors spend a lot of time of set together. Sometimes, they become friends and their friendship and camaraderie is really enjoyed by fans as well.

Aishwarya and Aditi Shetty have become really close friends since starring on the show Bhagya Lakshmi together. While Aditi has also simultaneously started woking on Dharampatni, they don’t often get to see each other as much as they would like. But Aditi spotted a poster of Aishwarya and she took to instagram to share it. Aishwarya had a very sweet message to respond with. Check it out here: 

Meanwhile on the show, Ayush starts getting very suspicious about Malishka and searches for the truth.

He manages to find some important CCTV footage, in which Malishka is seen dragging Rishi with the help of some other people, who hit him on the head in the car. She gives the goons some money later.

Ayush was already sure that something was fishy, but he now has the proof to prove Rishi's innocence to Lakshmi and the Oberoi family.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section, here are some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

