Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who

Fans enjoy knowing what has happened in the personal lives of their favorite stars. Thus Aishwarys has shared a glimpse of a new member who has entered the Khare parivar. Find out who it is…
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes viewers witnessed how the Oberoi family is planning to get Rishi married to Malishka (Maera Misshra), however, Rishi is still trying to get Lakshmi back in his life.

Also Read- Aishwarya Khare of Bhagya Lakshmi gifts her parents a swanky new car?

Lead actress Aishwarya, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the Zee TV show has a massive fan following. She knows how much her online family loves to see glimpses of her; be it on set or when she is not shooting. Fans enjoy knowing what has happened in the personal lives of their favorite stars. Thus Aishwarys has shared a glimpse of a new member who has entered the Khare parivar. She gave the little one a cute introduction and is seen holding the cutie pie in her hands. Take a look at who it is in the post below;

Isn’t Liliput simply adorable? 

Here are more glimpses of her little puppy.

Also Read-"Self-love is going to be my biggest priority this year", says Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya recently mentioned, “I have a lot of goals set for 2023. I recently took my first international solo trip to refresh and prepare myself for this upcoming year. This year, I want to be more focused and committed towards my show and the work I am doing. I also plan on working on myself, as self-love is going to be my biggest priority this year. Other than that, I want to take out time for the things I love, like reading books, I look forward to finish reading the books I have been meaning to for a long time now. One of the things on my bucket list is also to learn a new skill like a dance form or a musical instrument, I hope I will tick one of them off. Looking forward to an amazing year filled with love, laughter, adventure and happiness!”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

