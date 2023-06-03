Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aman Gandhi talks about his experience of Holi, says “I have like a million good memories attached to this festival”

MUMBAI: Aman Gandhi who essays the role of Ayush in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, "I absolutely love the festival of Holi and have like a million good memories attached to this festival. Even though after shifting to Mumbai my celebrations have been a little hot and cold. This year, since we are not shooting I was planning a Goa trip, but mostly it is not happening so I will be celebrating it with my Bhagya Lakshmi friends. Even when we shoot for Holi sequences in our shows, it's just so much fun and exciting. Last year we celebrated Holi with the cast of  Kumkum Bhagya for about 8 to 9 episodes, and till today we discuss that integration. Holi is the festival of love and happiness, so I wish everyone a fabulous Holi and also request to not put colours on animals as it is harmful to them. Have a safe and happy Holi!"

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineetii parineet Neeti Rajeev Vishal Solanki Amangandhi Colors Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchnati Aishwarya Khare Mansi Bhanushali Munira Kudrati Shalu Ayush RishMi Shayush ZeeTV Balaji TellyChakkar
Actor Amit Sarin is excited about wrapping up the shoot of his second Hollywood film - Natty Knocks

Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam meets with an accident on the set of Udaariyaan
Awesome! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan attends the Birthday bash of Vaibhavi Kapoor, Meet some of her close friends
Uorfi Javed gets a Fangilr moment; poses with youtuber Kusha Kapila