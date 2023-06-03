Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aman Gandhi talks about his experience of Holi, says “I have like a million good memories attached to this festival”

MUMBAI: Aman Gandhi who essays the role of Ayush in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, "I absolutely love the festival of Holi and have like a million good memories attached to this festival. Even though after shifting to Mumbai my celebrations have been a little hot and cold. This year, since we are not shooting I was planning a Goa trip, but mostly it is not happening so I will be celebrating it with my Bhagya Lakshmi friends. Even when we shoot for Holi sequences in our shows, it's just so much fun and exciting. Last year we celebrated Holi with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya for about 8 to 9 episodes, and till today we discuss that integration. Holi is the festival of love and happiness, so I wish everyone a fabulous Holi and also request to not put colours on animals as it is harmful to them. Have a safe and happy Holi!"

