Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita banerjee calls this actress her baby sister, sends her sweet birthday wishes

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The current track of the show revolves around Malishka trying to win Rishi’s love.

Actress Kavita Banerjee who was last seen in Naagin 6 has recently joined Bhagya Lakshmi as Sonal, who is the mutual college friend of Rishi and Malishka. Her role is negative but has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance.

Poulomi Das is a popular actress who gained immense love for her role as Baby on Star Plus's soap opera Suhani Si Ek Ladki and as Purnima on Kartik Purnima which aired on Star Bharat.

Seems like Kavita and Poulomi share a great bond. The Bhagya Lakshmi actress wished Poulomi on her birthday with the sweetest wish calling her, her baby sister.

