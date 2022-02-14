Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals how she has never celebrated Valentine's Day till date and will only celebrate it after getting married!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its audience entertained through its interesting storyline revolving around life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. The show has already impressed the audience with its intriguing storyline and relatable characters.

Recently, after Lakshmi found out the truth about Mallishka and Rishi’s affair, the show saw a major twist with Lakshmi leaving the Oberoi house and moving to her chachi’s house. Lakshmi has also found a job and is working hard towards being self-sufficient in life, while Mallishka (Maera Misshra) has been trying to put her down every time they cross their paths. With Maera being occupied with all the on-screen drama, she recently revealed how she is waiting for her future husband to ask her out on Valentine’s Day. In fact, Maera has never celebrated Valentine’s Day before and she is eagerly waiting to get married and celebrate it with the love of her life.

Talking about the same, Maera mentioned, “I believe we should celebrate love every day with our loved ones and I must say that I will only celebrate Valentine’s Day with my life partner, that too after I get married. Nowadays celebrating this day has become very casual, people don’t really take it seriously. But for me, it’s not the same. I would like my husband to make it special for me! He can ask me out and take me out for dinner. I have actually never celebrated Valentine’s Day ever before, so I am eagerly waiting for this to happen!”

While we are eager to know who that special person will be for Maera, it will be intriguing to see what dramatic twists and turns she brings on Bhagya Lakshmi next!