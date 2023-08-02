Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra learns to speak Punjabi? Find out why

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience it’s daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

Maera Misshra often greets us with witty reels on her social media, at times with her co-stars while other times, impressing us with her creativity on her own.

This time, the actress memorized an entire monologue in Punjabi so she could lip sync to it and you need to hear it!

Check out!

What do you think of this awesome video?

What did you think of their bond?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, We see that while Rishi and Lakshmi are separated, he now wants to find a good man for Lakhmsi. On the other hand, Balwinder is unhappy after marrying Kamli.

Rishi and Lakshmi now decide to return home where he wants Lakshmi to come back to the Oberoi mansion. Neelam however, is unhappy with this and wants Rishi to choose between her and Lakshmi.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi wants Lakshmi to come home, Neelam unhappy

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com