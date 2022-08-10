Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read: Ayush and Lakshmi get into a disguise on Bhagya Lakshmi; what’s cooking?

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience its daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

We know that Aishwarya and Balwinder’s wedding bells are ringing on the show and while some are pleased with it, some are obviously displeased with the union and wish to stop it!

Amidst all the chaos, the stars found some time for fun banter and tried to decode the full form and meaning of ‘USP’ and we must say we definitely agree with Rohit’s definition!

Check out!

From now on, USP DOESN'T mean Unique Selling Proposition for us!

What do you think of this new found meaning?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, as Ayush doesn’t want Lakshmi to marry Balwinder and try to buy him out by offering him money but Balwinder has another plan. On the other hand, Malishka wants to erase all of Lakshmi’s memories from Rishi’s mind.

Lakshmi had then gone to see Virender to get his blessings for the wedding but he doesn’t wish his daughter to spend her life living a hellish life. further, Rishi is not over Lakshmi and misses her terribly, much to Malishka’s chagrin, who asks him to forget her.

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi's actress shares a stunning monochrome pic; fan says, “who are you waiting for?”

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com