Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti showers all his Love on This sweetest member of the Khare family, it’s not Aishwarya Khare

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update. We are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata TV gossip to our viewers. Rohit is not immune to his cuteness and seems to be giving his undivided attention to this little munchkin.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 16:44
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. A lot of time, we get little pieces of information from around your favorite show and celebs and we are always at the forefront of delivering that news to you!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

We see that Aishwarya Khare has welcomed a new member in the family, namely ‘Barfi Khare’ and her co-stars are all too eager to shower the member with some love.

Similarly, Rohit is not immune to his cuteness and seems to be giving his undivided attention to this little munchkin.

Check out!

The caption reads, “giving me all the love and attention ”

He is absolutely a bundle of happiness!

Don’t you agree?

What did you think of this awesome post?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, as Lakshmi figures out her life without Rishi after the divorce, fate brings them together again and again. Coming up, Rishi gets involved in a fight with Balwinder. The sole reason for the fight being their liking for Lakshmi.

Shockingly, Balwinder takes a knife in his hand to attack Rishi. Lakshmi is not going to see Rishi getting hurt and decides to put a full stop to the constant fights and regular meet ups with Rishi.

Lakshmi declares that she is ready to marry Balwinder. This breaks Rishi's heart, which makes Balwinder happy. 

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

