Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 18:59
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi is finding an ideal groom for Lakshmi to get married. And now with Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) entering Lakshmi’s life with the intention to marry her and Lakshmi saying yes for it, #Rishmi’s life will turn upside down. 

While on-screen, Rishi's life is falling apart, off-screen, in the life of Rohit everything is falling in the right place, and one of them is Rohit buying a new house in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Be it an actor or not, everyone wishes to possess their own house. In fact, a couple of weeks back, the whole cast and crew of Bhagya Lakshmi were seen chilling at his new abode for the housewarming party and celebrating with him. In order to make his house a comfortable and cosy place to live in, Rohit has turned into an interior designer himself. He is personally invested in the decor for every corner of his house. 

Rohit mentioned, “The feeling of owning a house is surreal and I am extremely happy to finally accomplish this dream. I am really looking forward to designing my dream house the way I’ve always imagined it to be. I believe the decor of a house can be exciting and challenging at the same time because it comes with the responsibility of making so many important decisions. The main idea behind designing my new house is that I want everything to be minimal, and aesthetically pleasing. However, along with the designs, I am also looking for beautiful custom-made furniture for my house to give it a complete look that will go along with the theme of the house. I don't know if I am a good interior designer, so of course I will be taking the help of a professional to guide me through it."

Well, we all are really excited for this new inning of Rohit’s life!

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

