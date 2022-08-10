Bhagya Lakshmi’s Saurabh Sharma reacts to rumors of dating social media influencer Manisha Rani, says, “we two keep on making reels as a couple…”

MUMBAI :Television actor Saurabh Sharma has risen to immense fame with his spectacular performances in TV shows, and has a huge fan following. They are constantly wondering what the actor is up to. Surabh, who was last seen in the popular TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, is rumored to be dating YouTuber Manisha Rani.

Also Read- Patiala Babes Saurabh Sharma to star in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey

Manisha is well known for her one-liners in Bihari language and for her melodious voice. Clearing the air about dating her Saurabh said, “I'm single and not dating anyone. Manisha is a good friend of mine and we two keep on making reels as a couple and that has made people assume that we both are in a relationship which is not true. We two share a pure bond of friendship and there is nothing beyond it. I carry a lot of respect towards her.’

He further adds, “As an actor I want to portray important roles, be it a lead or else negative role. I feel grey shades are best for me as a performer. I get to essay so much and also get a good screen time. I do make funny reels but that is only something for social media.”

Also Read- Exclusive: Saurabh Sharma roped in for Smita Thackeray's next on Dangal TV

Saurabh has also been part of the popular TV show ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ as Monty.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI