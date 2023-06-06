Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Vikrant the right guy for Lakshmi as he appears to be?

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the Oberoi family is all set for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) engagement ceremony. At the same time, Ayush (Aman Gandhi) and Shalu (Munira Kudrati) have their doubts about Vikrant being in a relationship with another woman already.

While the family gears up for the engagement, the viewers will get to witness how during the engagement Rishi is unable to take his eyes off Lakshmi while he is dancing with Malishka(Maera Misshra) and she is dancing with Vikrant. Amidst all this drama, Vikrant will be seen receiving a message from a woman who threatens him saying that she is reaching the engagement venue, which will leave him alarmed.

Although Rishi has asked Shalu and Ayush to stay away from Vikrant and not to do anything that will upset Lakshmi, they keep an eye on him during the ceremony and check his phone to find out his truth. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming sequence where Ayush and Shalu will take Vikrant’s phone while he is dancing, but will they be successful in reading the messages? Will Vikrant’s secret finally come out? Or will he get saved once again?