Bhagya Lakshmi: WHAT! Lakshmi and Ayush to find the real culprit?

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been gaining a lot of love from the audience. A recent video shows Lakshmi and Ayush finding the real culprit. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast a shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media pages.

Recently, Aishwarya Khare took to Instagram and shared a super fun reel with co-star Aman Gandhi. The caption of the reel said, “Aayush and laayykshmiiii on the way to find the real culprit.” The plot of the track is now about Rishi being wrongly accused and he is in jail.

Check out the reel here:

The two can be seen having a lot of fun and the fans love it. They have been saying that Rishi will now be free.

The show is taking interesting turns. Malishka is feeling insecure about losing Rishi to Lakshmi.

Rishi even confesses that maybe he loves Lakshmi but is confused and this only fuels more fear in Malishka’s heart. However, she decides to not give up.

Meanwhile, Balwinder sees Lakshmi getting closer to Rishi and he refuses to accept it. He decides to get her back in his life at any cost as he cannot lose her. So, Balwinder is now obsessed with Lakshmi and wants to marry her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

